a-craft-brewery-enters-the-cameroonian-market

(Business in Cameroon) - A new brewery entered the Cameroonian market in February 2022, according to a megal announcement published on March 17, 2022. Its name is “Le Brasseur Camerounais” with a XAF100 million capital. Its promoter is Cameroonian businessman Serge Bruce Kaptué Tagne.

According to the latter, “Le Brasseur Camerounais” is a craft brewery whose production capacity is 10,000 bottles daily. It is expected to become operational “within three months” [ed.note: by June 2022]. "We call it a craft brewery not because we are using old production methods. The proof is that we have a factory in Yaoundé. It is called craft brewery because instead of the 10-day fermentation period, we ferment it for 14 days,” explains Mr. Kaptué Tagne, President and CEO of "Le Brasseur Camerounais”.

Through that brewery, Serge Bruce Kaptué Tagne is trying a come back after the legal problems he faced for about ten years. He was remanded in custody at the Kondengui Central Prison on suspicion of embezzling funds (over XAF1.7 billion) from a government project that had its bank account domiciled at Afriland First Bank.

Indeed, on August 18, 2005, a tripartite agreement was signed by his firm, Camdev, and the Ministries of Forestry and Economy for a XAF3 billion project (RIGC) for the enhancement of community forest and wildlife management. In 2012, a misappropriation case was brought against the promoter before the Special Criminal Court TCS. That court cleared and released him in 2021.

The businessman informs that the capital of his new brewery comes from his company Kaptué Tagne Holding, which is specialized in consulting and branding.

