govt-to-build-a-unit-to-transform-plastic-waste-into-paving-stones-in-kousseri

(Business in Cameroon) - The Government of Cameroon announced the construction of a plant to transform plastic wastes into eco-friendly paving stones. The initiative that falls within the framework of the World Bank-supported Lake Chad Region Recovery and Development Project (Prolac) will be implemented in Kousseri, in the Far North.

Abicho Mahamat, who coordinates the Prolac project, has already launched the recruitment of a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) to conduct the plant initiative. Besides setting up the factory, the consultant will have to train the youth of the city of Kousseri on the techniques of collection and valorization of plastic waste into ecological paving stones; organize campaigns of plastic waste collection to reduce the volume of waste in the city of Kousseri; organize a workshop of training and practical work on the waste transformation process, etc.

Applicants have the possibility of associating with other firms but must indicate clearly if the association is in the form of a joint venture or a subcontracting agreement. Expressions of interest must be submitted by May 4, 2022.

Let’s note that the government has also planned to build paving stone manufacturing units in other cities (Maroua and Bamenda). However, the perk of the Kousseri project is that the stones are ecological and thus less polluting than those made out of concrete. This is in line with Cameroon's commitment to reduce its carbon dioxide emissions by 32% by 2030.

