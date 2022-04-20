logoBC
Yaoundé - 20 April 2022 -
Economy

Govt to build a unit to transform plastic waste into paving stones in Kousseri

Govt to build a unit to transform plastic waste into paving stones in Kousseri
  • Comments   -   Tuesday, 19 April 2022 14:11

(Business in Cameroon) - The Government of Cameroon announced the construction of a plant to transform plastic wastes into eco-friendly paving stones. The initiative that falls within the framework of the World Bank-supported Lake Chad Region Recovery and Development Project (Prolac) will be implemented in Kousseri, in the Far North.

Abicho Mahamat, who coordinates the Prolac project, has already launched the recruitment of a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) to conduct the plant initiative. Besides setting up the factory, the consultant will have to train the youth of the city of Kousseri on the techniques of collection and valorization of plastic waste into ecological paving stones; organize campaigns of plastic waste collection to reduce the volume of waste in the city of Kousseri; organize a workshop of training and practical work on the waste transformation process, etc.

Applicants have the possibility of associating with other firms but must indicate clearly if the association is in the form of a joint venture or a subcontracting agreement. Expressions of interest must be submitted by May 4, 2022.

Let’s note that the government has also planned to build paving stone manufacturing units in other cities (Maroua and Bamenda). However, the perk of the Kousseri project is that the stones are ecological and thus less polluting than those made out of concrete. This is in line with Cameroon's commitment to reduce its carbon dioxide emissions by 32% by 2030.

S.A.

back to top

CO2 emissions to drop by at least 4,893 tons per year with Mbakaou mini-hydro plant

co2-emissions-to-drop-by-at-least-4-893-tons-per-year-with-mbakaou-mini-hydro-plant
The thermal power plants at Tibati, Ngaoundal, and Mbakaou, which were the main sources of energy for these localities in the Adamaoua region, will soon...

Govt to build a unit to transform plastic waste into paving stones in Kousseri

govt-to-build-a-unit-to-transform-plastic-waste-into-paving-stones-in-kousseri
The Government of Cameroon announced the construction of a plant to transform plastic wastes into eco-friendly paving stones. The initiative that falls...

Cameroon is connected to five optical fiber cables but underutilizes them (IFC)

cameroon-is-connected-to-five-optical-fiber-cables-but-underutilizes-them-ifc
Cameroon has long been presented as a hub in terms of telecom infrastructure in the Central African sub-region. The country is connected to five optical...

Cameroon becomes the most active player in the Beac securities market in Q1 2022, ahead of Gabon

cameroon-becomes-the-most-active-player-in-the-beac-securities-market-in-q1-2022-ahead-of-gabon
The outstanding amount of securities held by the Cameroonian Treasury on the Beac securities market as of March 31, 2022, was estimated at a little more...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n110: April 2022

Covid-19, war in Europe: Some Cameroonian firms will suffer

Albert Zeufack: “Today, the most important market is in Asia”


Investir au Cameroun n120: Avril 2022

Covid-19, guerre en Europe : des entreprises camerounaises vont souffrir

Albert Zeufack: « Le marché le plus important aujourd’hui, c’est l’Asie »