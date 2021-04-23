bafoussam-partners-with-camtel-to-become-the-first-smart-city-in-cameroon

(Business in Cameroon) - Last April 22, the incumbent telecom operator CAMTEL and the Urban Community of Bafoussam (CUB) signed a framework agreement to fulfill the communities' ambition of becoming the first smart city in Cameroon

In that regard, over the next three months, CAMTEL will help the CUB set up an Internet connection, a citizen information portal, its social media platforms, a toll-free number, a Wifi zone, an online library, smart signs, and an advanced electronic payment service. Several projects will be implemented later, including video surveillance tax services digitalization, and geolocation.

" I would like to assure you that CAMTEL will make use of the latest technical skills and expertise to ensure a resounding success for this partnership," said CAMTEL's director-general, Judith Yah Sunday. The Bafoussam municipal authorities look forward to providing outstanding services to visitors who will visit their municipality during the AFCON 2021, which will start in January 2022.

According to the International Telecommunication Union, smart cities use IT technologies to improve residents' living conditions, ensure the efficiency of urban management and services as well as significantly enhance social, economic, environmental, and cultural competence.

