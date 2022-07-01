logoBC
Yaoundé - 01 July 2022 -
Economy

The Port Authority of Douala launches the container terminal renovation

  • Comments   -   Friday, 24 June 2022 12:07

(Business in Cameroon) - The Port Authority of Douala (PAD) announced it has started works to renovate its container terminal. The project is expected to improve the fluidity and safety of operations on the port platform.

The work will last two months and require an investment of CFA473 million. Phase I will cover 10,000 m2. The remaining 38,000 m2 will follow. At the end of these upgrading works, PAD plans to build new quays and a new yard. This will allow the terminal to support a larger volume of goods.

The Container Port Performance Index (CPPI), published at the end of May by the World Bank and S&P Global Market Intelligence, ranked the port of Douala 30th out of 45 in Africa. It is ranked just after the port of TIN CAN Island (Nigeria) and ahead of that of Onne (Nigeria).

The management of the container terminal of the port of Douala has been nationalized since 2020 with the creation of the Container Terminal Board (RTC). Its mandate runs until 2024.

