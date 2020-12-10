logoBC
Yaoundé - 10 December 2020 -
Finance

Cameroon: BICEC loses its leadership of the credit market with a 92.6% drop in credits granted to clients this year

Cameroon: BICEC loses its leadership of the credit market with a 92.6% drop in credits granted to clients this year
  • Comments   -   Thursday, 10 December 2020 12:19

(Business in Cameroon) - According to Kamal Mokdad (CEO of  Banque Centrale Populaire of Morocco-BCP), 2020 was a year of transition for BICEC, which has unfortunately been affected by the Covid-19 crisis. “We are nevertheless proud of what we were able to achieve,” the executive of the bank (which bought BICEC from French group Banque Populaire Caisse d'Epargne-BPCE in 2019) added.

At the end of an audience granted to him, on December 7, 2020, by Minister of Finance Louis Paul Motazé, Kamal Mokdad (who officially came to present BCP group’s roadmap for BICEC) revealed that during the 2020 financial year, BICEC granted XAF120 billion of loans in Cameroon. Year-over-year, this amount represents a 92.6% decrease in the volume of credit granted by the bank to local economic agents.

Indeed, according to a compilation of figures contained in the reports of the Bank of Central African States (BEAC) on the evolution of "lending rates charged by credit institutions in the CEMAC Zone," in the first and second semester of 2019, BICEC granted XAF1,615.9 billion of credits to economic agents in 2019. That year, the overall credits granted by BICEC was 34.8% of the total volume granted by banks operating in the country. In 2018, the volume of credit granted to economic agents by BICEC was XAF1,426 billion

Between 2019 and 2020 then, the volume of credits granted to clients by BICEC fell by XAF1,495.9 billion, causing the bank to lose its status as the leading financier of the Cameroonian economy (in 2019, it came first outranking Société Générale, which was the leader of the market in 2018).  According to a banker, such a drastic reduction in the volume of credits granted by the bank can not be due to the Covid-19 pandemic only. The latter believes that the recent recapitalization of BICEC came to save the bank from a 2020 financial year, which is tumultuous at the strategic, financial, and commercial levels.  

Brice R. Mbodiam

back to top

Cameroon launches the construction of its first 14 automatic toll booths

cameroon-launches-the-construction-of-its-first-14-automatic-toll-booths
Today December 10, 2020, Emmanuel Nganou Djoumessi (Cameroonian Minister of Public Works) is presiding over the launch of the project aimed at building 14...

Cameroon to protect “Toghu”, red-brick cocoa, the “Ndôô” and the Bafia pineapple via geographical indication

cameroon-to-protect-toghu-red-brick-cocoa-the-ndoo-and-the-bafia-pineapple-via-geographical-indication
In its 2021 action plan, the Ministry of Mines, Industry and Technological Development (Minmidt) indicates that it intends to protect some Cameroonian...

Kribi thermal plant’s production dropped by about 41% at end-Oct 2020 (SNH)

kribi-thermal-plant-s-production-dropped-by-about-41-at-end-oct-2020-snh
The National Hydrocarbons Corporation (SNH) informs that by end-October 2020, it supplied  8,286.56 million cubic meters ( 234.68 million m3) of...

Cameroon: BICEC loses its leadership of the credit market with a 92.6% drop in credits granted to clients this year

cameroon-bicec-loses-its-leadership-of-the-credit-market-with-a-92-6-drop-in-credits-granted-to-clients-this-year
According to Kamal Mokdad (CEO of  Banque Centrale Populaire of Morocco-BCP), 2020 was a year of transition for BICEC, which has unfortunately been...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n93: November 2020

Cashew, Cameroon’s new source of revenues

Covid 19 : “Making the team’s health a priority”


Investir au Cameroun n103 Novembre 2020

L’anacarde, la nouvelle source de recettes du Cameroun

Covid 19 : « La santé des équipes avant tout »

  1. Most read 7 days
  2. shared 1 month
  3. read 1 month

Cameroon: Government to collaborate with a "consortium of five Chinese state-owned companies" for the development of the Mbalam mining project

Cameroon inaugurates two new Post-Harvest Treatment Centres of Excellence in the central region

Covid-19: CEMAC countries invited to postpone implementation of any new corporate taxation measure to 2021

Cameroon: Capam helped collect 37.66 kg of gold by Oct 15, 2020, in the framework of production sharing contract with artisanal miners

Cameroon launches SMEs database to assess companies operating in the country

cameroon-strengthens-veterinary-inspections-to-prevent-the-importations-of-bird-flu

Cameroon strengthens veterinary inspections to prevent the importations of bird flu

epa-cameroon-set-on-suspending-tariff-dismantling-till-the-end-of-2020-despite-the-eu-s-protests

EPA: Cameroon set on suspending tariff dismantling till the end of 2020 despite the EU’s protests

post-covid-19-economic-revival-private-actors-call-for-endogenous-solutions

Post-Covid-19 economic revival: Private actors call for endogenous solutions

douala-container-terminal-icc-acknowledges-the-validity-of-dit-s-claims-but-pad-is-set-on-appealing-against-the-ruling

Douala container terminal: ICC acknowledges the validity of DIT’s claims but PAD is set on appealing against the ruling

cameroon-provisional-2021-budget-set-at-xaf4-858-bln

Cameroon: Provisional 2021 budget set at XAF4,858 bln

Cameroon inaugurates two new Post-Harvest Treatment Centres of Excellence in the central region

Covid-19: CEMAC countries invited to postpone implementation of any new corporate taxation measure to 2021

Cameroon : World Bank backs agricultural index insurance project with XAF270 mln

Cameroon: Government to collaborate with a "consortium of five Chinese state-owned companies" for the development of the Mbalam mining project

Nestlé Cameroon recycled 100 tons of plastic waste this year through a partnership with Name Recycling

next
prev