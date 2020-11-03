Cameroon: Government announces strategic merger between Sodecoton and Cicam to create an industrial cotton-textile pole by 2030

(Business in Cameroon) - In the framework of its 2020-2030 national development strategy, Cameroon announces that there will be a strategic merger between Société de développement du Coton (Sodecoton) and Cotonnière Industrielle du Cameroun (Cicam). According to the development strategy, this merger will create an integrated industrial pole in the country’s cotton-textile industry.

In that regard, the national cotton production will be raised to 600,000 tons/yearly by 2025. The strategy also plans to increase the volume of cotton fiber transformed to 50% of the production by 2030, develop clothing (sports notably) manufacturing industry able to meet about 50% of the national demand, and supply the Grand Corps of the State (the military, police, civilians, etc..) with clothing that uses at least 60% of the local cotton.

Also, the government will explore the potential for the revival of tanneries and leather products manufacturing industries.

S.A.