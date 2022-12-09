Cameroon: Cocoa price cap improved, driven by year-end sales

(Business in Cameroon) - The minimum price of a kilogram of cocoa beans in Cameroon's production basins has risen by CFA75 to CFA1,225, after staying at CFA1,150 FCFA for most of November 2022.

According to data revealed by the Sector Information System (SIF), a price alert system run by the National Cocoa and Coffee Board (NCB), the maximum price also rose by CFA30 CFA from CFA1,250 to CFA1,280 on December 8, 2022. The day before, this price was CFA1,275.

This new increase in the price of Cameroonian beans is the result of an increase in demand at the start of the end-of-year sales. The end of the rainy season in the country is also a favorable factor. Indeed, access to production basins is quite difficult during the rainy season due to poor road conditions.

However, it should be noted that despite the poor state of the roads during the rainy season, and the resulting drop in bean prices, the minimum price has always been around 1,000 CFA per kg since the beginning of the current cocoa season. According to Trade Minister, Luc Magloire Mbarga Atangana, “Cameroonian bean producers are among the best-paid producers in the world”.

BRM