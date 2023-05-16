Agribusiness ex-factory prices grew 10.2% YoY in Q4 2022

(Business in Cameroon) - The factory gate prices of agribusiness products rose by 10.2% yoy in the fourth quarter of 2022, according to the Industrial Producer Price Index (IPPI) released by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

However, the INS points out that the increase observed between July and September 2022 is less vigorous quarter-on-quarter, as factory gate prices rose by 14% year-on-year in Q3 2022. This decline can be attributed to the easing of the effects of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, which has led to a surge in the price of raw materials and sea freight and, consequently, in production costs. The immediate consequence of this situation was an increase in inflation.

The IPPI is an advanced indicator of inflation that measures the evolution of the prices of industrial goods in Cameroon. These prices are the factory gate prices paid to producers, excluding taxes and subsidies, and excluding transport margins. The IPPI is related to the secondary sector and includes extractive industries, manufacturing activities, the production and distribution of electricity and gas, and the production and distribution of water, sanitation, and waste treatment.

BRM