Yaoundé - 06 April 2024 -
Public management

Belgian business delegation to explore opportunities in Cameroon

  • Comments   -   Friday, 05 April 2024 14:57

(Business in Cameroon) - From April 21 to 26, 2024, a group of Belgian economic operators will visit Cameroon to explore business opportunities with their Cameroonian counterparts. This economic mission will take place in Douala, the country's economic capital, and Kribi, a seaside city in the Southern region of Cameroon known for its deep-sea port, which is emerging as the most significant port facility on the West African coast.

The Cameroon-Belgium economic mission is being organized by the agency hub.brussels. According to their website, "At hub.brussels, we promote and encourage a shift towards a more independent, sustainable, and accessible economy. The economic transition is underway! We are achieving this by supporting new companies, as well as those looking to reinvent themselves, by propelling innovative new sectors, informing young entrepreneurs, and celebrating those embarking on new independent professional adventures."

The mission will focus on several sectors, including infrastructure, construction materials, energy, ICT, legal and financial services, and the agri-food industry. This initiative is expected to boost commercial and business relations between the two countries, which are already somewhat dynamic.

Indeed, according to the National Institute of Statistics (INS), Belgium was the 7th largest destination for Cameroon's exports in 2022, just behind China. Belgium purchased 386,800 tons of goods from Cameroon that year, valued at over CFA133 billion, accounting for 3.8% of the country's exports in 2022. However, this European country did not rank among Cameroon's top 10 suppliers in the same year.

