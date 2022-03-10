Cameroon: World Bank plans a XAF60 bln food security project

(Business in Cameroon) - Simeon Ehui, World Bank Regional Director for Sustainable Development for Africa, was granted an audience by Cameroon’s Minister of Agriculture Gabriel Mbairobe on March 8, 2022, reveals the government daily Cameroon Tribune.

"With Cameroon, we are discussing a US$100 million (nearly XAF60 billion) project aimed at combating food insecurity. The goal is to see how we can mature and finalize the project,” said Simeon Ehui at the end of the audience.

Through the project being discussed, Cameroon is getting ready to tackle a problem facing about 2.4 million residents as of late December 2021 (as disclosed by the Ministry of Agriculture on January 25, 2022, during a workshop to validate the National Response Plan to Food and Nutritional Insecurity-NRP).

According to the Ministry of Agriculture, this project will help increase, by ten, food assistance to people in acute need. It will also help small-scale farmers increase agricultural yields while raising awareness about the impacts of climate change.

In Cameroon, the scale of food insecurity varies according to region. It is generally observed in regions whose harsh climate negatively impacts yields (North, Far North, and Adamaoua) and those where refugees increase demand for food products (East, Far North, North, and Adamaoua). It is also observed in regions where there is insecurity (East and Adamaoua with the Central African rebels, then the North-West and South-West with the separatist crisis).

BRM