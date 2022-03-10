logoBC
Yaoundé - 10 March 2022 -
Public management

Cameroon: World Bank plans a XAF60 bln food security project

Cameroon: World Bank plans a XAF60 bln food security project
  • Comments   -   Thursday, 10 March 2022 15:17

(Business in Cameroon) - Simeon Ehui, World Bank Regional Director for Sustainable Development for Africa, was granted an audience by Cameroon’s Minister of Agriculture Gabriel Mbairobe on March 8, 2022, reveals the government daily Cameroon Tribune.   

"With Cameroon, we are discussing a US$100 million (nearly XAF60 billion) project aimed at combating food insecurity. The goal is to see how we can mature and finalize the project,” said Simeon Ehui at the end of the audience. 

Through the project being discussed, Cameroon is getting ready to tackle a problem facing about 2.4 million residents as of late December 2021 (as disclosed by the Ministry of Agriculture on January 25, 2022, during a workshop to validate the National Response Plan to Food and Nutritional Insecurity-NRP).  

According to the Ministry of Agriculture, this project will help increase, by ten, food assistance to people in acute need. It will also help small-scale farmers increase agricultural yields while raising awareness about the impacts of climate change.  

In Cameroon, the scale of food insecurity varies according to region. It is generally observed in regions whose harsh climate negatively impacts yields (North, Far North, and Adamaoua) and those where refugees increase demand for food products (East, Far North, North, and Adamaoua). It is also observed in regions where there is insecurity (East and Adamaoua with the Central African rebels, then the North-West and South-West with the separatist crisis).

BRM

back to top

Cameroon: World Bank plans a XAF60 bln food security project

cameroon-world-bank-plans-a-xaf60-bln-food-security-project
Simeon Ehui, World Bank Regional Director for Sustainable Development for Africa, was granted an audience by Cameroon’s Minister of Agriculture Gabriel...

Cameroon: Forestry and logging drove growth in the Primary sector in Q3-2021 (INS)

cameroon-forestry-and-logging-drove-growth-in-the-primary-sector-in-q3-2021-ins
In Cameroon, in Q3-2021, the primary sector continued on the growth dynamic it commenced in the previous quarter, according to the National Accounts...

Cameroon: Tertiary sector remained growth driver despite slight decline in Q3-2021 (INS)

cameroon-tertiary-sector-remained-growth-driver-despite-slight-decline-in-q3-2021-ins
Economic activities slowed down by 1% in the tertiary sector in Cameroon, in Q3-2021. This appears from the country’s national accounts recently published...

Cameroon initiates its CBC divestment plan

cameroon-initiates-its-cbc-divestment-plan
Cameroon is currently moving to finalize the restructuring of Commercial Bank-Cameroon (CBC), 98% owned by the State of Cameroon. In that regard,...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n109: March2022

Mines in Cameroon These mega-projects could insure economic emergence

Promote 2022 : Pierre Zumbach goes over the recently-held international trade fair


Investir au Cameroun n119: Mars 2022

Potentiel minier camerounais Ces méga-projets qui pourraient assurer l’émergence

Promote 2022 : Pierre Zumbach fait le bilan