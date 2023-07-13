cameroon-approves-cfaf100mln-funding-to-support-university-of-maroua-s-incubator

(Business in Cameroon) - Cameroon’s Ministry of SMEs and the University of Maroua signed, on July 10, a CFAF100 million financing agreement. The agreement signed by the Minister of SMEs, Achille Bassilekin III, and Prof. Idrissou Alioum, the Rector of the University of Douala, aims to boost the activities of the incubator housed by the University at its National Higher Polytechnic School.

According to the Rector, the financial assistance will notably allow for the upgrading of this incubator. The objective is to enable students from the Polytechnic and other schools at the University of Maroua to transform their ideas and projects into businesses.

"The University of Maroua, with its variety of prestigious schools, represents for us a laboratory that reflects the government's policy of professionalizing education and the reality of the student-entrepreneur status," explains the Minister of SMEs.

BRM