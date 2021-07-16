Cameroon: Czech economic operators announce will to invest in mining exploration, defense, and agriculture

“(Business in Cameroon) - I am here today with colleagues who are planning to invest in mining exploration. Our strategy to boost our cooperation is focused on three pillars: agriculture, mining exploration, and defense/security.” These are the words of Tomas Kopecny, Czech's Deputy Minister for Industrial Cooperation, at the end of an audience at the Cameroonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on July 14, 2021.

This statement provides many clues about the ambitions of that country whose economic cooperation with Cameroon is still imperceptible. Obviously, the country intends to change the tune by multiplying investment opportunity prospecting missions in Cameroon. In December 2017, led by then-Czech Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ivan Jancarek, a group of Czech economic operators sojourned in Cameroon to seek partnership deals with their Cameroonian peers.

That mission was organized nine months after ten Cameroonian economic operators active in the agribusiness sector sojourned in the Czech republic. “It would be a pleasure to see our country get involved in the development of agribusiness in Cameroon, a stable country with a fast-growing economy. Cameroon can become a model in the application of technical models for world-class performance. But this requires cooperation with research and training institutions. We are ready to offer that cooperative assistance,” said Jiri Sir, Czech Deputy Minister of Agriculture, at the time.

BRM