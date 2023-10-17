the-port-of-kribi-welcomes-first-wheat-cargo-as-part-of-its-diversification-strategy

(Business in Cameroon) - The Port of Kribi welcomed its inaugural wheat cargo on October 13, as reported by the port authority PAK. This initial shipment of 5,000 tons of wheat, imported by the Cadyst group of Célestin Tawamba, marks a significant milestone in the diversification of traffic at the multipurpose terminal of the port.

PAK explained in an official document that “between 2018 and 2021, the terminal's traffic was predominantly sawn timber for export. However, since the beginning of 2022, the terminal's activity has shifted primarily towards imports, driven by the robust growth of clinker traffic." Clinker imports have become so dominant in the multipurpose terminal's operations that this raw material, essential for cement production, accounted for 81% of import traffic and 54% of the terminal's overall activity in 2022.

As a reminder, during an extended operational meeting with the port community on October 4, 2023, Patrice Melom, the Director-General of PAK, disclosed that traffic at the Kribi port platform had reached a record 5.3 million tons of goods during the first half of 2023. This achievement is primarily attributed to "domestic full container imports," which saw their highest figures since 2018, with 29,850 TEUs handled in one semester.”