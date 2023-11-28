customs-resume-goods-auctions-at-the-port-of-kribi-after-a-two-year-break

(Business in Cameroon) - An auction of goods will be held at the port of Kribi on December 8, according to a November 21 press release signed by Norbert Belinga, head of customs for the Southern II sector - the customs jurisdiction covering the deepwater port of Kribi.

"Individuals wishing to participate should contact the Port Authority of Kribi for port access formalities via the link This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. and specify information about the request, including name, surname, and ID card number. The list of concerned containers can be consulted at the Southern II customs sector and on the website of the General Customs Directorate www.douanes.cm," Norbert Belinga explained.

The goods admitted to the auction belong to 51 individuals or companies and encompass various types, including tourism vehicles, furniture, beverages, wines, solar panels, and batteries. According to Cameroonian regulations, goods that have remained at the port for an extended period without being cleared by their owners must be auctioned. This is not only to generate revenue for customs but also to alleviate congestion at the port.

These auctions mark the second round for the Port of Kribi since its inauguration in March 2018, with the first taking place on May 27 and 28, 2021.