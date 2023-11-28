logoBC
Yaoundé - 28 November 2023 -
Public management

Customs resume goods auctions at the port of Kribi after a two-year break

Customs resume goods auctions at the port of Kribi after a two-year break
  • Comments   -   Monday, 27 November 2023 15:03

(Business in Cameroon) - An auction of goods will be held at the port of Kribi on December 8, according to a November 21 press release signed by Norbert Belinga, head of customs for the Southern II sector - the customs jurisdiction covering the deepwater port of Kribi.

"Individuals wishing to participate should contact the Port Authority of Kribi for port access formalities via the link This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. and specify information about the request, including name, surname, and ID card number. The list of concerned containers can be consulted at the Southern II customs sector and on the website of the General Customs Directorate www.douanes.cm," Norbert Belinga explained.

The goods admitted to the auction belong to 51 individuals or companies and encompass various types, including tourism vehicles, furniture, beverages, wines, solar panels, and batteries. According to Cameroonian regulations, goods that have remained at the port for an extended period without being cleared by their owners must be auctioned. This is not only to generate revenue for customs but also to alleviate congestion at the port.

These auctions mark the second round for the Port of Kribi since its inauguration in March 2018, with the first taking place on May 27 and 28, 2021.

back to top

Customs resume goods auctions at the port of Kribi after a two-year break

customs-resume-goods-auctions-at-the-port-of-kribi-after-a-two-year-break
An auction of goods will be held at the port of Kribi on December 8, according to a November 21 press release signed by Norbert Belinga, head of customs...

Cameroon's stakeholders finalize creation of cotton interprofession

cameroon-s-stakeholders-finalize-creation-of-cotton-interprofession
From November 23 to 26, 2023, stakeholders in the cotton sector, including the Cotton Development Company (Sodecoton), the National Confederation of...

Douala Port Authority boosts efficiency with the arrival of eight new gantry cranes

douala-port-authority-boosts-efficiency-with-the-arrival-of-eight-new-gantry-cranes
The Container Terminal Management (RTC) of the Port Authority of Douala (PAD) received the last four Rubber Tyred Gantry (RTG) mobile gantry cranes on...

Cameroon's tax authority launches digital assistance platform for real-time tax support

cameroon-s-tax-authority-launches-digital-assistance-platform-for-real-time-tax-support
Cameroon’s General Tax Directorate announced it is launching a digital assistance platform next December 1st. Called "Help Desk,” this platform is...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n110: April 2022

Covid-19, war in Europe: Some Cameroonian firms will suffer

Albert Zeufack: “Today, the most important market is in Asia”


Investir au Cameroun n120: Avril 2022

Covid-19, guerre en Europe : des entreprises camerounaises vont souffrir

Albert Zeufack: « Le marché le plus important aujourd’hui, c’est l’Asie »