Yaoundé - 29 January 2022 -
Public management

Cameroon Airports Company ADC recorded XAF17.7 bln turnover in 2020, down 50% YoY

(Business in Cameroon) - Due to the coronavirus pandemic, 2020 has been the most challenging of the last forty years for the aviation industry, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) estimates. That difficult economic environment caused a 50% drop in the turnover of the parastatal company, Cameroon Airports Company (ADC). Indeed, that year, the company recorded a XAF17.7 billion turnover, down from the XAF37.7 billion turnover in 2019.

Of that turnover, 63%  was contributed by Douala International Airport, the CTR (Technical Commission for the Rehabilitation of Public and Para public Sector Enterprises) reveals in its 2020 report on state and parastatal companies’ performance. 

Specifically, Douala International Airport contributed XAF11.197 billion against XAF6.273 billion (35% of overall turnover) for the Airport of Yaoundé-Nsimalen.

By contributing double the volume brought in by the airport of Yaoundé, Douala International Airport confirmed its position as the entrance gate in Cameroon since its port already accounts for close to 90% of the import-export activities in Cameroon despite the commissioning of the deep seaport of Kribi. 

Let’s note that in 2020, 2%  (XAF263 million) of ADC turnover was contributed by secondary airports specialized in domestic flights. The reason the Airports of Douala and Yaoundé were the largest contributors to the parastatal companies’ turnover is that they offer both domestic and international (deemed more profitable for ADC) flights. 

Those two airports dominate the international flight market in Cameroon but, as far as domestic quotes are concerned, the airports of Maroua and Garoua take the lead, the national aviation authority explains.

Brice R. Mbodiam

