logoBC
Yaoundé - 30 March 2020 -
Public management

Cameroon: Oil storage company SCDP authorized to increase ROW fees to XAF2/L

Cameroon: Oil storage company SCDP authorized to increase ROW fees to XAF2/L
  • Comments   -   Monday, 30 March 2020 10:43

(Business in Cameroon) - In Cameroon, SCDP was authorized to increase its ROW fee from XAF1.6 to XAF2 per liter. This was revealed by Ferdinand Ngoh Ngoh, Minister of State and Secretary-General of the Presidency of the Republic, in a note sent to Magloire Séraphin Fouda, Secretary-General of the Prime Ministry, on March 25, 2020.

This revaluation of the ROW fee falls in line with the state-owned company’s wish. Indeed, according to CTR, the Technical Committee for Rehabilitation of Public and Para Public Sector Enterprises, the company suggested increasing the fee to raise funds necessary for new investments and the construction of an additional 55,000 m3  storage capacity for white products and 2,500 MT for LPG by 2031.

But, the CTR explained that funding such investments by structuring them on the price of oil products would increase the country’s budgetary risk since it will force further petroleum products subsidy.

It then suggested the government should fund the construction of those storage capacities with the public investment. That way, it indicated, SCDP will no more have to pay demurrage charges to vessels that are unable to unload their shipments due to the unavailability of storage capacity at the oil company. The government seems to have gone against that option.

For the time being, SCDP’s storage capacity is not compliant with the regulation, according to CTR. To date, the technical committee informs, SCDP's safety stocks are 110,000 m3 (i.e. 20 days of autonomy instead of the regulatory 30 days) while the running stock is 55,000 m3 (i.e. 10 days of autonomy instead of the regulatory 15 days).

Sylvain Andzongo

back to top

Cameroon: Oil storage company SCDP authorized to increase ROW fees to XAF2/L

cameroon-oil-storage-company-scdp-authorized-to-increase-row-fees-to-xaf2-l
In Cameroon, SCDP was authorized to increase its ROW fee from XAF1.6 to XAF2 per liter. This was revealed by Ferdinand Ngoh Ngoh, Minister of State and...

Cemac: Ministries of Finance and Economy suggest cancellation of external debts to “deal with Covid-19” and “relaunch” post-pandemic economies

cemac-ministries-of-finance-and-economy-suggest-cancellation-of-external-debts-to-deal-with-covid-19-and-relaunch-post-pandemic-economies
On March 28, 2020, the 3rd extraordinary meeting of the steering committee of the CEMAC Economic and Financial Reforms Programme (Pref-Cemac) was...

Cameroon seeks XAF197 bln loan from Afreximbank to import oil products

cameroon-seeks-xaf197-bln-loan-from-afreximbank-to-import-oil-products
Sonara, Cameroon’s only oil refinery, could soon receive a €300 million loan (about XAF197 billion) to import oil products. This was revealed by...

Bowleven to hand back its Bomono block exploration license to Cameroon

bowleven-to-hand-back-its-bomono-block-exploration-license-to-cameroon
British oil and Gas company Bowleven plans to hand back its exploration license on the 2,328 km2 Bomono gas block, onshore Cameroon, to Cameroonian...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n85: March 2020

Minim Martap«It might be the best bauxite ever at the moment»

The necessary reform of Cameroonian public firms


Investir au Cameroun n95 Mars 2020

Minim Martap« Peut-être la meilleure bauxite au monde à ce jour »

La nécessaire réforme des entreprises publiques camerounaises