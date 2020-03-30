Camair-Co: Towards the temporary suspension of operations?

(Business in Cameroon) - In Cameroon, it seems that Camair-Co will have to temporarily suspend its decelerating operations that are now affected by the coronavirus health crisis, which is coming down hard on the air transport sector everywhere.

In a letter sent on March 23, to the Minister of Transport Jean Ernest Ngallé Bibéhé, Louis Georges Njipendi Kouotou, CEO of Camair-Co, suggested the government should grant a monthly subsidy of XAF2 billion so that the carrier could keep its operations going during the health crisis. The alternative, the CEO indicated, would be the temporary lay-off of the non-essential staff.

In his reply, Jean Ernest Ngallé Bibéhé answered that because of Cameroon’s current budget constraints, a monthly subsidy is not feasible.

He also asked the CEO to update him on the staff that will be affected by the temporary lay-off and the conditions. Also, he indicates, the CEO should, under the rules in force, "seek the opinion of the local labor inspector, staff representatives and trade unions on the measure."

In short, the Minister of Transport, who is also Chairman of Camair-Co’s board, is asking the CEO to take all the regulatory measures before proceeding with the proposed temporary lay-offs. In the meantime, in the absence of a balancing subsidy that will maintain the company in operation (according to the CEO), a temporary suspension of the operations of the national air carrier is unavoidably in the offing.

Brice R. Mbodiam