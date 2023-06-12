logoBC
Yaoundé - 12 June 2023 -
Public management

Port of Kribi terminals saw a 35% to 86% annual traffic growth in 5 years

Port of Kribi terminals saw a 35% to 86% annual traffic growth in 5 years
  • Comments   -   Wednesday, 31 May 2023 18:01

(Business in Cameroon) - After five years of operations, the deepwater port of Kribi delivered encouraging performance, “despite some major challenges”.

According to data revealed by the General Management of the Port Authority, the container terminal has posted an average annual growth of 35% in cargo volumes. "That's 119% growth for import volumes, 63% for export volumes and 35% for transshipment volumes", PAK said.

This predominance of import activities is attributed to the purchase of materials and other equipment for the 2nd phase of the port's construction work, carried out by Chinese CHEC. This company also operates the container terminal as part of a joint venture with French companies Bolloré and CMA CGM.

The multi-purpose terminal performed even better, with an average annual volume growth rate of 86% over the same period, according to PAK.

BRM

back to top

Port of Kribi's multipurpose terminal soars with clinker imports in 2022

port-of-kribi-s-multipurpose-terminal-soars-with-clinker-imports-in-2022
Import traffic was very dynamic at the Kribi port’s multipurpose terminal in 2022, reports from the Port Authority PAK showed. According to available...

Cameroon: Govt plans to sell 47 seed farms to the private sector

cameroon-govt-plans-to-sell-47-seed-farms-to-the-private-sector
The Cameroonian Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (Minader) has just launched a call for expressions of interest to recruit private partners...

Malian Cheick Kanté appointed World Bank Director of Operations for Cameroon

malian-cheick-kante-appointed-world-bank-director-of-operations-for-cameroon
Malian Cheick Fantamady Kanté is the World Bank's new Director of Operations for Cameroon. The newly appointed manager was officially presented to the...

Cameroonian Jacques Edjangue confirmed as AfDB Vice President

cameroonian-jacques-edjangue-confirmed-as-afdb-vice-president
Cameroonian Jacques Edjangue has been confirmed Thursday as the Vice President for People and Talent Management of the African Development Bank (AfDB)...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n110: April 2022

Covid-19, war in Europe: Some Cameroonian firms will suffer

Albert Zeufack: “Today, the most important market is in Asia”


Investir au Cameroun n120: Avril 2022

Covid-19, guerre en Europe : des entreprises camerounaises vont souffrir

Albert Zeufack: « Le marché le plus important aujourd’hui, c’est l’Asie »