Port of Kribi terminals saw a 35% to 86% annual traffic growth in 5 years

(Business in Cameroon) - After five years of operations, the deepwater port of Kribi delivered encouraging performance, “despite some major challenges”.

According to data revealed by the General Management of the Port Authority, the container terminal has posted an average annual growth of 35% in cargo volumes. "That's 119% growth for import volumes, 63% for export volumes and 35% for transshipment volumes", PAK said.

This predominance of import activities is attributed to the purchase of materials and other equipment for the 2nd phase of the port's construction work, carried out by Chinese CHEC. This company also operates the container terminal as part of a joint venture with French companies Bolloré and CMA CGM.

The multi-purpose terminal performed even better, with an average annual volume growth rate of 86% over the same period, according to PAK.

BRM