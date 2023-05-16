logoBC
Yaoundé - 16 May 2023 -
Trade

Wine producer Afcom Sarl suspended over counterfeiting allegations

Wine producer Afcom Sarl suspended over counterfeiting allegations
  • Comments   -   Wednesday, 10 May 2023 11:46

(Business in Cameroon) - Africa Food Complex Sarl (Afcom Sarl) is facing indefinite suspension in Cameroon, following a decision signed on May 5 by the Acting Minister of Industry, Fuh Calistus Gentry. This means the suspended company can no longer carry out its wine and spirits production and marketing activities in the country until further notice.

Behind this decision are allegations of "a very unhealthy, inconvenient and unsuitable working environment; a non-existent quality assurance system; illegal production of sachet whisky and counterfeiting," we learned. Minister Fuh Calistus Gentry said a control mission conducted by his teams on April 27 has confirmed these allegations.

He called on all competent and relevant entities to proceed immediately to the withdrawal of products already put on shelves by this company. These are sachet whiskies of the brand "Loma" and the wines brands "Casa de Cavini, Baron de Cavini, and Chateau de Merlot".

The wine and spirit market in Cameroon has become very buoyant in recent years, with imports reaching nearly CFA23 billion in 2022 (+7.2% yoy). The number of investors is also increasing, but "not all of them are honest," authorities said. Consequently, there has been an increase in surveillance operations to dismantle networks of counterfeiters. The primary goal is to maintain a clean market and ensure that consumers receive products of good quality.

Translated from French by Firmine AIZAN

Written by BRM

