Air Peace expands service with new route from Abuja to Yaoundé

(Business in Cameroon) - Nigerian airline Air Peace has expanded its operations in Cameroon with the opening of a new flight route from Abuja, Nigeria's capital, to Yaoundé, the capital of Cameroon. Previously, Nigeria's leading airline served only Douala, operating three weekly flights from Lagos and Port Harcourt.

"The new air route, spanning about 755 kilometers, provides a convenient connection between the capitals of Nigeria and Cameroon, with a flight time of about two and a half hours," the airline stated. Air Peace now offers three weekly flights on this route, operating on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

The inaugural flight to Cameroon by Air Peace took place on August 19, 2021, as part of its strategy to expand its network across Africa. The introduction of the new route from Abuja to Yaoundé further intensifies the already fierce competition in Cameroon's aviation sector.