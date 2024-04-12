logoBC
Yaoundé - 12 April 2024 -
Transport

Air Peace expands service with new route from Abuja to Yaoundé

Air Peace expands service with new route from Abuja to Yaoundé
  • Comments   -   Friday, 12 April 2024 14:51

(Business in Cameroon) - Nigerian airline Air Peace has expanded its operations in Cameroon with the opening of a new flight route from Abuja, Nigeria's capital, to Yaoundé, the capital of Cameroon. Previously, Nigeria's leading airline served only Douala, operating three weekly flights from Lagos and Port Harcourt.

"The new air route, spanning about 755 kilometers, provides a convenient connection between the capitals of Nigeria and Cameroon, with a flight time of about two and a half hours," the airline stated. Air Peace now offers three weekly flights on this route, operating on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

The inaugural flight to Cameroon by Air Peace took place on August 19, 2021, as part of its strategy to expand its network across Africa. The introduction of the new route from Abuja to Yaoundé further intensifies the already fierce competition in Cameroon's aviation sector.

back to top

Air Peace expands service with new route from Abuja to Yaoundé

air-peace-expands-service-with-new-route-from-abuja-to-yaounde
Nigerian airline Air Peace has expanded its operations in Cameroon with the opening of a new flight route from Abuja, Nigeria's capital, to Yaoundé, the...

Cameroon cuts rice prices following import deal with India

cameroon-cuts-rice-prices-following-import-deal-with-india
The Cameroonian Ministry of Commerce announced yesterday a significant reduction in rice prices effective Friday. This price adjustment follows the...

Cameroon exported 657.3 tons of palm oil in 2022, despite production shortfall

cameroon-exported-657-3-tons-of-palm-oil-in-2022-despite-production-shortfall
Cameroon, grappling with a chronic shortage of palm oil production, exported 657.3 tons of the commodity in 2022. This export generated about 713.6...

Cameroon's trade deficit worsens over six years, despite import substitution efforts

cameroon-s-trade-deficit-worsens-over-six-years-despite-import-substitution-efforts
Cameroon’s trade deficit has significantly worsened from 2017 to 2022, totaling a loss of CFA256 billion over the six-year period, according to the...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n110: April 2022

Covid-19, war in Europe: Some Cameroonian firms will suffer

Albert Zeufack: “Today, the most important market is in Asia”


Investir au Cameroun n120: Avril 2022

Covid-19, guerre en Europe : des entreprises camerounaises vont souffrir

Albert Zeufack: « Le marché le plus important aujourd’hui, c’est l’Asie »