logoBC
Yaoundé - 24 June 2023 -
Agriculture

ICCO Admits Cameroon and Ghana on Its Fine Cocoa Producers’ List

ICCO Admits Cameroon and Ghana on Its Fine Cocoa Producers’ List
  • Comments   -   Friday, 23 June 2023 16:16

(Business in Cameroon) - Cameroon and Ghana joined the “fine cocoa” producers list of the International Cocoa Organization, ICCO. The two nations were added during a meeting held from June 13 to 14, 2023, in Antananarivo, Madagascar. The news was disclosed by Cameroon’s Minister of Trade, Luc Magloire Mbarga Atangana. 

Besides the newcomers, only two other African countries are members of the very “selective club”: Madagascar and Sao Tomé & Principe. The club, Atangana stressed, was “only reserved to South American countries in the past.”

"Fine cocoa refers, in particular, to what is called organoleptic qualities, i.e., having a very good taste, a very good aroma. The best comparison is with wine. There are grand crus and table wines. What makes the quality of fine cocoa is what we call the upbringing, that is, post-harvest treatment. So, just about any bean can become fine cocoa. What matters is the treatment, the producer's or his cooperative's ability to ferment and dry well," said Michel Arrion, the Executive Director of the ICCO.

Commenting on its adhesion, Minister Atangana added that Cameroon’s efforts over the past decade to boost its cocoa’s quality paid off. These efforts, steered by the government and the Cocoa-Coffee Interprofessional Organization, involve trying to eliminate the smell of smoke in Cameroonian cocoa, which is mainly harvested in the Southwest region, democratizing good agricultural practices, building post-harvest treatment centers in production basins, negotiating strategic trade deals with world-known chocolatiers, and giving bonuses to farmers who produce good cocoa.

Cameroon’s admission to ICCO’s fine cocoa producers list should, according to Luc Magloire Atangana, “improve the market quotation of the Cameroonian beans, and subsequently, raise producer prices”. The official noted, however, that the ICCO has not yet set the volume of beans that Cameroon can export under the “fine cocoa” label (in Madagascar, it is 100%).

BRM

back to top

Cameroon: IFC Partners with La Régionale Bank to Boost Access to Credit

cameroon-ifc-partners-with-la-regionale-bank-to-boost-access-to-credit
The International Finance Corporation (IFC) has just partnered with La Régionale Bank in Cameroon. The two sides signed the related agreement on June 22,...

Headquarters Agreement Signed between Cameroon and OAISA

headquarters-agreement-signed-between-cameroon-and-oaisa
Boubacar Bah, President of the Executive Committee of the African Insurance Supervisory Authorities Organisation (OAISA), and Félix Mbayu, Deputy Minister...

Cameroon Seeks Cooperation with Uruguay in Agriculture and Tourism

cameroon-seeks-cooperation-with-uruguay-in-agriculture-and-tourism
According to Félix Mbayu, Cameroon’s Minister Delegate to the Minister of External Relations, Cameroon could significantly boost its agriculture and...

Cameroonian President Paul Biya Attends Global Financial Pact Summit in Paris

cameroonian-president-paul-biya-attends-global-financial-pact-summit-in-paris
Cameroon’s President, Paul Biya, is currently in Paris, France for a two-day Global Financial Pact Summit which started on June 22. The nearly 100 world...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n110: April 2022

Covid-19, war in Europe: Some Cameroonian firms will suffer

Albert Zeufack: “Today, the most important market is in Asia”


Investir au Cameroun n120: Avril 2022

Covid-19, guerre en Europe : des entreprises camerounaises vont souffrir

Albert Zeufack: « Le marché le plus important aujourd’hui, c’est l’Asie »