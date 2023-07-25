logoBC
Yaoundé - 25 July 2023 -
Economy

Cameroon’s customs revenues went up 19.3%, to CFAF486.4bln, in H1-2023 (DGD)

Cameroon’s customs revenues went up 19.3%, to CFAF486.4bln, in H1-2023 (DGD)
  • Comments   -   Tuesday, 25 July 2023 11:33

(Business in Cameroon) - The Directorate General of Customs, housed at the Ministry of Finance, collected CFAF486.4 billion in customs revenues between January and June 2023. The revenue is up  19.3% year-on-year compared to the CFAF 407.8 billion collected by the end of June 2022.  It also exceeded, by CFAF16 billion, the CFAF470.4 billion target set for the customs administration over the period under review.

This performance was achieved in an economic context that was rather unfavorable to revenue mobilization. In detail, this context, according to the General Directorate of Customs, is notably “marked by the slowdown in world trade volume growth, the continued dismantling of tariffs following international trade agreements (EPA between Cameroon and the European Union and the AfCFTA), as well as the implementation of salutary measures to combat inflation, such as subsidies for petroleum products and tax and customs duty exemptions.” 

In addition to these budget revenues, despite the gloomy national and international economic climate, the DGD also mobilized CFAF108.9 billion in off-budget revenues in the first half of 2023. They include CFAF37.4 billion for decentralized local authorities, CFAF 27.1 billion as transit duties on the Chad-Cameroon pipeline, and CFAF15.3 billion FCFA for community organizations, we learn.

BRM

