cameroon-minister-urges-african-restaurants-to-unite-on-geographic-indications

(Business in Cameroon) - Fuh Calistus Gentry, the interim Minister of Mines, Industry, and Technological Development, and Country Director of the African Intellectual Property Organization (OAPI), invited African restaurateurs to pool recipes made from products bearing a geographical indication in Africa to generate income. He was speaking during a thematic dinner held on April 17 in Douala.

The government official highlighted the challenges faced by individual African countries in promoting their cuisines globally and capitalizing on them economically. Gentry proposed a collaborative approach, emphasizing the potential profitability of pooling labeled products and offering menus featuring them in restaurants.

He stressed the significance of these products for producers, restaurateurs, and states, picturing thematic dinners in European capitals such as Paris, London, and Brussels to elevate their status and economic potential.

During the Douala dinner, organized by the Intellectual Property and Innovation in Africa (AFRIPI) project, funded by the European Union (EU), more than 25 geographical indications were showcased. Attendees savored a diverse array of dishes, including Côte d'Ivoire's Attieke from the Lagunes, Mali's sautéed chicken with shallots from Bandiagara, Nigeria's sautéed vegetables with Nsukka Yellow Pepper, and Cameroon's Penja pepper steak.

Denis Loukou Bohoussou, Director-General of OAPI, underscored the significance of these products as both cultural identifiers and substantial income sources for their respective countries.

For instance, the Penja pepper saw a remarkable price increase from CFA2,500 to CFA20,000 per kilogram in the local market in 2022 after receiving GI labeling from OAPI in 2013. This labeling emphasizes the specific place or region of production and certifies the unique qualities of products originating from that area.

The overarching goal of the GI system is to enhance transparency for consumers regarding product origins and production methods while also recognizing and valorizing local expertise and products.

The thematic dinner coincided with the international conference on the development of geographical indications in Africa, held from April 17 to 19, 2024, in Douala.