Emmanuel DE TAILLY, A brewer with 6,500 employees

(Business in Cameroon) - It has been almost four years now since Emmanuel de Tailly was appointed as the managing director of Société Anonyme des Brasseries du Cameroun (SABC), one of the country’s largest agribusiness companies ever. Indeed, De Tailly was catapulted into the position on December 7, 2016, following a meeting of the SABC’s board held the same day.

The firm boasts 6,500 direct employees, nine plants, 42 sales points, a fleet of 1,000 vehicles that transport 3 million bottles every day, and a turnover of XAF650 billion. Also, it has generated nearly 100,000 indirect jobs.

The SABC is at the heart of a value chain that connects to many other economic sectors (transport, catering, mass retail, etc.). Every year, it gets 30,000 tons of sugar and 10,000 tons of maize from 6,000 local farmers and besides beer, the company also produces mineral water and bottles, through Société des Eaux Minérales du Cameroun (SEMC) and Société Camerounaise de Verrerie (SOCAVER).