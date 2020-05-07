Cameroon: Swiss investments in agricultural and renewable energy with Counterpart funds currently amounts to XAF5.6 bln, Development Agency SDC says

(Business in Cameroon) - The Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC) recently published a note concerning Switzerland’s economic cooperation with Cameroon.

"In partnership with the Ministry of the Economy, the State Secretariat for Economic Cooperation is supporting agricultural and renewable energy projects with counterpart funds to the tune of CHF 9 million (XAF5.6 billion)," SDC reveals in the note. It adds that the Swiss Embassy in Yaoundé offers support to Swiss companies operating in Cameroon (negotiation of a double taxation agreement for instance).

The latest investments of the Swiss Confederation in Cameroon presented to the public date back to March 2020. At that time, Switzerland signed grant agreements with three Cameroonian SMEs (Sawel Water Sanitation and Environment, Experience Incorporated Cameroon, and SolarHydrowatt) operating in the agricultural sector and renewable energy. These grants, worth XAF3.4 billion, were signed within the framework of the Swiss Counterpart Funds programme

