Yaoundé - 07 December 2023 -
Finance

Bvmac introduces its first market index, the Bvmac ASI

  Thursday, 07 December 2023

(Business in Cameroon) - On December 1, 2023, a committee in Douala, Cameroon, selected the name for the inaugural stock index of the Central African Securities Exchange (Bvmac), the unified financial market for CEMAC countries. Sources reported that the committee decided on the name "Bvmac All Share Index" (Bvmac ASI).

As a reminder, Bvmac initiated a challenge from November 22 to 27, 2023, inviting participants from all CEMAC countries to suggest a name for its inaugural index. According to Louis Banga Ntolo, the Cameroonian Director General of Bvmac, the index plays a crucial role as a key indicator for monitoring and evaluating the performance of the financial market. He emphasized its significance for enhancing the visibility of the CEMAC financial market on the international stage, noting that the absence of such an indicator has hindered its global recognition.

With the creation of its first composite index, Bvmac reached a milestone in the process of revitalizing the unified CEMAC market. The move is expected to intensify in 2024 with the listing of the first wave of around twenty state-owned enterprises proposed by member states.

