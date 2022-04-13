logoBC
Cameroon gets ready to partake in the Francophonie economic mission to Rwanda and Gabon in July 2022

(Business in Cameroon) - The Cameroonian government is preparing to join the economic and trade mission that the Francophonie is planning in Rwanda and Gabon from July 6 to 13. In a recent letter to the Director-General of the SME Promotion Agency (APME), the Secretary-General of the Cameroonian Ministry of External Relations (Minrex) said the meeting will bring together about 100 companies from the Francophone space and will be the occasion for Cameroonian economic operators to explore new growth opportunities.

“I will be grateful if you could ensure the effective participation of Cameroon in this major event through the mobilization of economic operators and institutions,” the SG-Minrex wrote. According to him, the forum will be based on activities such as market prospecting, B2B meetings with large groups and local SMEs, and networking.

The economic and trade mission will mainly focus on agribusiness, renewable energy, and the digital. Companies wishing to participate in the forum are invited to download the registration form on the website of La Francophonie.

BRM

