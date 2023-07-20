Port of Douala: PAD created nearly 2,000 jobs in less than 5 years (Cyrus Ngo’o)

(Business in Cameroon) - The Port Authority of Douala (PAD) has created almost 2,000 jobs in less than five years, Managing Director Cyrus Ngo’o said in an interview with L’Action, the ruling party CPDM’s gazette. "By taking over some activities [at the Port of Douala], the Port Authority of Douala has significantly contributed to our government’s employment policy. In less than 5 years, it has created nearly 2,000 jobs, offering new prospects to our youth," he said.

Indeed, in late 2019, the concession held by the Bolloré-Maersk consortium, through Douala International Terminal (DIT), over the container terminal of the Port of Douala ended after 15 years of management. The PAD then decided to take over that management and other activities, notably through a delegated management authority. Despite disputes with the former concessionaires, the PAD established Régie du terminal à conteneurs (RTC) to replace DIT at the container terminal and keep the latter’s 400 employees.

To secure the port premises, the PAD also created Douala Port Security (DPS), which hired hundreds of young people and got them trained by an elite unit of the Cameroonian army. Thanks to that initiative, “the Port of Douala-Bonabéri, which was formerly porous and to some extent dangerous, has become the safest port on the West African coast… One of the safest at least,” Cyrus Ngo’o confided.

Close to CFAF9 billion saved

The Port Authority of Douala also created Régie du dragage (RDD), a delegated authority in charge of dredging works, with significant recruitment made. RDD took over the maintenance of the navigation channel, an activity that was usually outsourced to foreign operators.

"The dredging activities are now handled by Cameroonians. Their commitment has enabled the PAD to save nearly CFAF9 billion yearly, while [outsourcing the activities] to multinationals have cost the PAD over CFAF10 billion yearly for 15 years,” Cyrus Ngo’o indicated.

Boatage and towing activities have also been nationalized, as they have been entrusted to Boluda, a company based in the Southwestern region of Cameroon. Cyrus Ngo'o explains: "We require our contractors for renovation, modernization, and development works to hire students from prestigious schools and training centers. This is to ensure the transfer of expertise and support the students financially.”

If the figures disclosed by Cyrus Ngo’o are true, they represent a significant contribution to the fight against unemployment, which is rampant in Cameroon. According to official figures, unemployment affects around 6% of the country's working-age population. Underemployment affects around 70% of that working-age population.

Brice R. Mbodiam