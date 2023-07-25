logoBC
Yaoundé - 25 July 2023
Public management

Port of Douala: New fishing terminal development project to create around 2,000 jobs

  Tuesday, 25 July 2023

(Business in Cameroon) - Cyrus Ngo’o, general manager of the Port Authority of Douala (PAD), recently signed an agreement with Douala Port Fisching Terminal SA for the modernization of the fishing terminal at the Port of Douala. According to PAD, the project, which requires a not-yet-disclosed investment, is expected to generate around 2,000 jobs. Specifically, it will create 500 direct jobs and around 1500 indirect jobs. 

This two-phase BOT (Build-Operate-Transfer) project consists of the construction of a multi-purpose refrigerated building (warehouses and cold chambers), a refrigerated container park, a quay, a product sorting, processing, packaging, and preservation center; an ice plant, a fish meal production plant, commercial areas, a public restaurant, and an administrative building.

Once completed, the complex will be managed for 25 years by Douala Port Fisching Terminal SA, a project company established by the PAD, in 2022, to develop a fishing terminal at the Port of Douala.  

The project company has a share capital of CFAF10 million. Its corporate purpose is to carry out feasibility studies, conduct all construction and engineering works as well as renovate, operate, and maintain the fishing terminal at the Port of Douala.  At the same time, it is to develop and carry out industrial fishing and mariculture activities, import, operate and distribute fish products and other products requiring the cold chain, as well as any products or services required for the project.

