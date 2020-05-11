logoBC
Yaoundé - 11 May 2020 -
Cameroon hires British Marshal ADG for maintenance of its military C-130H fleet

Cameroon hires British Marshal ADG for maintenance of its military C-130H fleet
(Business in Cameroon) - On May 8, British media Businessweekly revealed that Marshall Aerospace and Defence (ADG) was awarded a five-year contract to provide technical support and maintain Cameroon’s military aviation fleet of C-130H aircraft.

The contract between the parties was signed in Yaoundé, by Marshall ADG's Sales Director, Matthew Harvey, and Brigadier General Jean-Calvin Momha, Chief of Staff of the Cameroonian Air Force. Under the new contract, Marshall ADG will carry out all in-depth fleet maintenance at its Cambridge facility and provide extensive technical support.

It will also provide training to ensure that the Cameroonian military aviation has the necessary skills to provide first-line maintenance and support for the fleet on site in Cameroon. The value of the contract has not been revealed yet.

"We are delighted that the Cameroon Air Force selected our tender as the most competitive solution to deliver support to the operations of their C-130 fleet," said Marshall ADG CEO Alistair McPhee.

"Marshall ADG has an excellent reputation within the industry for providing world-class support on the C-130 and our evaluation process confirmed that their solution delivered the best value for money (...) We look forward to developing a solid, long term relationship with Marshall and seeing the benefits that their experience will bring to our C-130 operations," Jean-Calvin Momha added.

S.A.

