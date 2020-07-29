Adolphe MOUDIKI, He who commands Cameroon’s state-owned oil company

(Business in Cameroon) - Since 1993, Adolphe Moudiki is the managing director of the Société Nationale des hydrocarbures or SNH (Cameroon’s public oil and gas company). The SNH is one of the major contributors to the State budget. Indeed, oil revenues make up to 25% of the budget.

Beyond showing great managerial abilities as the head of the SNH, Moudiki demonstrated amazing entrepreneurial skills in this position by building, or at least having a part in the emergence of a network of businesses that gravitate around oil. This includes Hydrac, a company specialized in the control and analysis of oil and gas products; Tradex, which is specialized in oil bunkering and sells oil products to populations; or Chantier naval et Industriel du Cameroun, a shipbuilding company which used to be prosperous... Leveraging good financial performances, the SNH even acquired important assets in private companies, in sectors like insurances (Chanas Assurances) and metallurgy (IBC) for example.