Abdeladim ARNOUS, The ambitious Moroccan cement-manufacturer

(Business in Cameroon) - Abdeladim Arnous is the director-general of the Cameroonian arm of Ciments de l’Afrique (Cimaf), a cement manufacturing company that has a footprint in many countries on the continent. On the Cameroonian market, Cimaf produces about 500,000 tons of cement a year, almost rivaling giants like Lafarge Holcim (Cimencam) and Dangote Cement.

Since he joined Cimaf Cameroon three years ago, Abdeladim Arnous has engaged many reforms to improve the company’s position on the market. In 2019, the local subsidiary announced big investments of XAF19 billion to triple its production.