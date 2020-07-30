Adrien BROCHE, The concessionaire of oil and gas fields

(Business in Cameroon) - Be not fooled by his juvenile features for he is a man with a great responsibility which is to manage the two subsidiaries of the Franco-British oil and gas group Perenco in Cameroon. Adrien Broche is the new managing director appointed to hold this position. A decision motivated by the executive’s experience in the oil sector (he worked at Total for 10 years).

Since 1993, Perenco has been the major partner of public oil company Société Nationale des Hydrocarbures (SNH) for the management of oil and gas projects in Cameroon.

The firm’s oil output in Cameroon comes from concessions in Rio del Rey, Moudi, and Ebome. Perenco Cameroon also manages four production sharing contracts with the SNH, including three that are already active (Bolongo, Dissoni, Moabi), and one still at an exploratory phase (Bomana in the Rio Del Rey basin).

In 2018, Perenco and SNH chose to develop the LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas) market with the Hilli Episeyo, the world's second-largest floating natural gas liquefaction plant, installed offshore the seaside town of Kribi in the southern region of Cameroon.