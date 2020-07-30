Adrien BECHONNET, The French face in the downstream oil sector

(Business in Cameroon) - Present in Cameroon since 1947, the French group Total has become the leader of oil product distribution on the local market with 45% of market shares and a network of 184 gas stations across the territory. A leadership position that the former MD of Total Togo, who has been managing the Cameroonian subsidiary since September 2018, works to improve.

In June 2019, Total Cameroon, under the leadership of Adrien Bechonnet, launched an oil payment card dedicated to the general public. The aim is to safeguard and improve the size of the company’s network to rival Tradex, which offers a payment card dedicated to businesses. With a workforce of 226 employees and a share capital of XAF12 billion, Total Cameroon also owns stakes in many companies operating in the downstream oil sector. The group holds a 4% share in Sonara -Cameroon’s only refinery, an 18% stake in the Company of Petroleum Depots (SCDP)- which has a monopoly in fuel storage, and a 20% interest in local lubricant blending facility SCEFL.