Covid-19: The EU provides XAF7.2 bln to help Cameroon fight the pandemic

(Business in Cameroon) - The European Union has released an €11 million (about XAF7.2 billion) aid to help Cameroon fight the coronavirus pandemic, according to the Yaoundé-based EU delegation.

“Strong and responsive health systems are essential to combat the coronavirus pandemic. We will help partner countries strengthen health care systems so that they can treat those affected and contain the spread of the virus,” the delegation says.

Let’s note that the country also expects financial support from 3 multilateral partners. These partners include the World Bank that announced, On March 3, 2020, it would provide up to $12 billion of emergency funds to help member countries fight the pandemic.

S.A.