logoBC
Yaoundé - 14 April 2020 -
Cooperation

Covid-19: The EU provides XAF7.2 bln to help Cameroon fight the pandemic

Covid-19: The EU provides XAF7.2 bln to help Cameroon fight the pandemic
  • Comments   -   Tuesday, 14 April 2020 09:29

(Business in Cameroon) - The European Union has released an €11 million (about XAF7.2 billion) aid to help Cameroon fight the coronavirus pandemic, according to the Yaoundé-based EU delegation.

Strong and responsive health systems are essential to combat the coronavirus pandemic. We will help partner countries strengthen health care systems so that they can treat those affected and contain the spread of the virus,” the delegation says.

Let’s note that the country also expects financial support from 3 multilateral partners. These partners include the World Bank that announced, On March 3, 2020, it would provide up to $12 billion of emergency funds to help member countries fight the pandemic.

S.A.

back to top

Covid-19: The EU provides XAF7.2 bln to help Cameroon fight the pandemic

covid-19-the-eu-provides-xaf7-2-bln-to-help-cameroon-fight-the-pandemic
The European Union has released an €11 million (about XAF7.2 billion) aid to help Cameroon fight the coronavirus pandemic, according to the...

Cameroon gives mining companies 2 months to restore former sites or risk having their licenses revoked

cameroon-gives-mining-companies-2-months-to-restore-former-sites-or-risk-having-their-licenses-revoked
In Cameroon, some mining companies have been allowed up to 60 days to restore the sites where they recently completed operations. The count of this...

Cameroon: Agribusiness unit Sodecoton receives XAF64.3 bln from the IDB to better support cotton producers

cameroon-agribusiness-unit-sodecoton-receives-xaf64-3-bln-from-the-idb-to-better-support-cotton-producers
On April 7, 2020, Cameroon’s Minister of Economy Alamine Ousmane Mey signed a XAF64.3 billion funding agreement with the International Islamic Trade...

Cameroon: Cicam plans to boost performance by introducing 15 mln face-masks in the market monthly

cameroon-cicam-plans-to-boost-performance-by-introducing-15-mln-face-masks-in-the-market-monthly
Today April 13, 2020, the government’s coronavirus prevention measure imposing face masks wearing in public spaces comes into effect in Cameroon. This...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n85: March 2020

Minim Martap«It might be the best bauxite ever at the moment»

The necessary reform of Cameroonian public firms


Investir au Cameroun n95 Mars 2020

Minim Martap« Peut-être la meilleure bauxite au monde à ce jour »

La nécessaire réforme des entreprises publiques camerounaises