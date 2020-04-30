logoBC
Yaoundé - 30 April 2020 -
The EU plans to create a chamber of Commerce in Cameroon to defend Europeans' interests

The EU plans to create a chamber of Commerce in Cameroon to defend Europeans' interests
(Business in Cameroon) - The Delegation of the European Union to Cameroon recently launched an online survey to identify European businesses active in the private sectors in Cameroon and the various business opportunities available in the country. "Do you manage a company based in Cameroon? Are you planning to invest there? Have Europeans invested in your company? Participate in the mini-survey! " the diplomatic representation invites.

It explains that the information gathered during the survey will be used to pinpoint the needs of the private sector, better adapt public-private dialogue, and also help better map the presence of European companies in Cameroon.

The survey will help single out the obstacles those companies face as well as the opportunities available to them to better defend their interests after the creation of a European Chamber of Commerce.

The cooperation between the EU and Cameroon is 56 years old. In 2019, the EU’s active portfolio in Cameroon was about €600 million (over XAF400 billion), according to the EU Delegation to the country. By adding the project portfolio of the Union’s member countries, this active portfolio exceeded €2.5 billion (over XAF1,600 billion) during the said period.

Sylvain Andzongo

