GICAM-ECAM merger: ECAM members massively approve project

(Business in Cameroon) - During an extraordinary general assembly, earlier today (July 12), members of the employers’ organization ECAM approved its proposed merger with GICAM, another employers’ organization. The majority approval (96.72% of the votes), is announced in an official release published about 24 hours after GICAM members endorsed the project with 73.7% of the votes being in its favor.

However, the completion of this merger project, which is expected to conclude in January 2024 with the dissolution of Gicam and the creation of a new employers' federation, is still subject to the resolution of certain pending legal procedures before the Wouri High Court in Douala. Initiated by a group of four Gicam members, these procedures aim to challenge the merger project.

Specifically, there is a request for the annulment of the merger agreement signed on April 5, 2023, as well as a request seeking a court decision to prohibit Mr. Célestin Tawamba of Gicam and Mr. Protais Ayangma of Ecam from taking actions to execute the merger agreement. Those two cases were called on July 10, 2023, and have been postponed until August 14, 2023.

BRM