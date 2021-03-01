SABC group pays tribute to Pascal Monkam, its most loyal and largest distributor

(Business in Cameroon) - Since February 27, 2021, when Pascal Monkam passed away in South Africa, only his tributes can be seen on all of SABC group’s digital platforms. "He has been a friend and former associate of President Pierre Castel since the group started operations in Cameroon. He was also one of the 52 distributors that started the adventure with SABC group in 1948," SABC group writes.

Indeed, the real estate mogul is one of the first distributors of brewing group SABC’s products and remained loyal to the group till the end.

To praise the late businessman’s loyalty, SABC reveals that "at the creation of Union camerounaise des brasseries (UCB) in 1969, 51 of the [SABC] distributors became shareholders of UCB. Only Monkam Pascal chose to remain loyal to SABC. With his demise, Castel group has lost one of its loyal partners. To last so long in the business and keep the same partner all along, you need a method, a character, and a rare quality, which is loyalty. Both he and the SABC group shared this loyalty."

Thanks to his loyalty to his "friend" Pierre Castel, Pascal Monkam eventually became the SABC’s largest distributor, in terms of volume, and the largest brewing product’s dealer to ever operate in the Cameroonian market.

Pascal Monkam died in South Africa, where he invested heavily since the end of the Apartheid. Rumors announced his death on February 18, 2021, but his relatives refuted the information.

In Cameroon, he has a chain of five hotels ( in Yaoundé, Douala, and Bafang) but he also owns luxury hotels in South Africa. They are notably the Monkam Pascal twin towers, Pretoria Hotel, Tamboti Lodge, and Park Lodge Hotel.

BRM