logoBC
Yaoundé - 01 March 2021 -
Public management

SABC group pays tribute to Pascal Monkam, its most loyal and largest distributor

SABC group pays tribute to Pascal Monkam, its most loyal and largest distributor
  • Comments   -   Monday, 01 March 2021 16:46

(Business in Cameroon) - Since February 27, 2021, when Pascal Monkam passed away in South Africa, only his tributes can be seen on all of SABC group’s digital platforms. "He has been a friend and former associate of President Pierre Castel since the group started operations in Cameroon. He was also one of the 52 distributors that started the adventure with SABC group in 1948," SABC group writes.

Indeed, the real estate mogul is one of the first distributors of brewing group SABC’s products and remained loyal to the group till the end.

To praise the late businessman’s loyalty, SABC reveals that "at the creation of Union camerounaise des brasseries (UCB) in 1969, 51 of the [SABC] distributors became shareholders of UCB. Only Monkam Pascal chose to remain loyal to SABC. With his demise, Castel group has lost one of its loyal partners. To last so long in the business and keep the same partner all along, you need a method, a character, and a rare quality, which is loyalty. Both he and the SABC group shared this loyalty."

Thanks to his loyalty to his "friend" Pierre Castel, Pascal Monkam eventually became the SABC’s largest distributor, in terms of volume, and the largest brewing product’s dealer to ever operate in the Cameroonian market.  

Pascal Monkam died in South Africa, where he invested heavily since the end of the Apartheid. Rumors announced his death on February 18, 2021, but his relatives refuted the information.

In Cameroon, he has a chain of five hotels ( in Yaoundé, Douala, and Bafang) but he also owns luxury hotels in South Africa. They are notably the Monkam Pascal twin towers, Pretoria Hotel, Tamboti Lodge, and Park Lodge Hotel.

BRM

back to top

SABC group pays tribute to Pascal Monkam, its most loyal and largest distributor

sabc-group-pays-tribute-to-pascal-monkam-its-most-loyal-and-largest-distributor
Since February 27, 2021, when Pascal Monkam passed away in South Africa, only his tributes can be seen on all of SABC group’s digital platforms. "He...

Cameroon: SEDECAM S.A to build an LPG filling plant in Edéa

cameroon-sedecam-s-a-to-build-an-lpg-filling-plant-in-edea
Oil products distribution company SEDECAM S.A plans to build an LPG filling plant in Edea, in the Littoral region of Cameroon. This is revealed in...

Cameroonian real estate mogul Pascal Monkam dies in South Africa

cameroonian-real-estate-mogul-pascal-monkam-dies-in-south-africa
In the early hours of February 27, 2021, Cameroonian real estate mogul Pascal Monkam passed on in South Africa, according to family sources. The...

Cameroon contracts Indian firm KEC International Limited for the construction of 400kV Edéa-Nyom II power line

cameroon-contracts-indian-firm-kec-international-limited-for-the-construction-of-400kv-edea-nyom-ii-power-line
For XAF30.5 billion, Indian firm KEC International Limited will build a 400kV power line connecting Edea (in the Littoral region of Cameroon) to Nyom...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n96:January 2021

Cameroon moves to the industrial phase

Mathurin Kamdem, a determined patriot


Investir au Cameroun n106 Janvier 2021

Le Cameroun passe à la phase industrielle

Mathurin Kamdem, un patriote déterminé

  1. Most read 7 days
  2. shared 1 month
  3. read 1 month

Cameroon: The EU issues "yellow card" for gaps in the fight against illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing

Olembe Sports Complex: A new decree authorizing additional credit agreement sparks fund misappropriation suspicions

Cameroonian food sovereignty activist Bernard Njonga passes on

Cameroon : World Bank backs agricultural index insurance project with XAF270 mln

Chad-Cameroon pipeline: Cameroon reportedly offered XAF150 bln for Chadian stake

cameroon-collected-xaf33-4-bln-of-oil-transit-fees-on-the-chad-cameroon-pipeline-in-jan-nov-2020-up-2-snh

Cameroon collected XAF33.4 bln of oil transit fees on the Chad-Cameroon pipeline in Jan-Nov 2020, up 2% (SNH)

cameroon-over-22-000-tons-of-domestic-gas-was-supplied-to-the-local-market-in-jan-dec-21-2020-snh

Cameroon: Over 22,000 tons of domestic gas was supplied to the local market in Jan-Dec 21, 2020 (SNH)

cameroon-state-housing-bank-cfc-to-provide-a-xaf15-bln-credit-line-for-municipalities-real-estate-program-pccm

Cameroon: State housing bank CFC to provide a XAF15 bln credit line for municipalities’ real estate program PCCM

douala-container-terminal-a-ruling-from-ohada-s-ccja-relaunches-legal-battles-between-bollore-maersk-and-the-pad

Douala container terminal: A ruling from OHADA’s CCJA relaunches legal battles between Bolloré-Maersk and the PAD

cameroon-publishes-the-list-of-institutions-that-beneficit-from-the-snh-direct-interventions

Cameroon publishes the list of institutions that benefit from the SNH direct interventions

Cameroon : World Bank backs agricultural index insurance project with XAF270 mln

Cameroon inaugurates two new Post-Harvest Treatment Centres of Excellence in the central region

Covid-19: CEMAC countries invited to postpone implementation of any new corporate taxation measure to 2021

Cameroon: Armed groups transferred XAF160 bln illegally using cryptocurrencies in 2018, the national risk assessment report indicates

Cameroon: Atlantic Group to build a 1-mln cement plant in Kribi

next
prev