Yaoundé - 16 May 2023 -
Public management

Cameroon seeks at least CFA244bn to meet humanitarian needs in 2023

  Friday, 12 May 2023 10:34

(Business in Cameroon) - Cameroon’s Minister of Territorial Administration, Paul Atanga Nji, revealed the government needs CFA244.43 billion (about $407.3 million) to meet the Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) 2023. During the plan’s presentation today in Yaoundé, the official said assistance will be provided to nearly 2.7 million people over the year.

About 1.7 million of the beneficiaries are people affected by the security crisis in the North-West and South-West regions (NOSO), according to a report published in February by the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA). The increasing attacks by Boko Haram in the Far North region have forced many people to flee their homes in search of safer places, leading to a greater need for humanitarian assistance. Additionally, the unrest in the Central African Republic is affecting the East, Adamaoua, and North regions of Cameroon, further exacerbating the need for aid. Moreover, natural disasters such as the floods that affected the inhabitants of Yagoua in the Far North region last year are also contributing to the demand for humanitarian assistance.

Karen Perrin, Head of the OCHA office in Cameroon, said that the HRP will prioritize assistance in health, nutrition, education, and access to clean water. Meanwhile, Matthias Z. Naab, the humanitarian coordinator for Cameroon, urges donors to provide a volume of funding that meets the needs.

In 2022, Cameroon received only $208.7 million (CFA125.2 billion) of the expected $376 million (CFA225.6 billion). This is 55.5% of the needed funds, OCHA said.  The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) is even considering ceasing its activities in Touboro and Buea due to the shortfall in funding.

African central banks meet in Yaoundé to find a solution to climate change consequences

african-central-banks-meet-in-yaounde-to-find-a-solution-to-climate-change-consequences
The Association of African Central Banks (AACB) kicked off today in Yaoundé a three-day workshop to discuss the impact of climate change on the continent....

Mary Porter Peschka, Director of Sustainability (ESG) and Gender Solutions at IFC explains sustainable financing opportunities for Cemac economies (interview)

mary-porter-peschka-director-of-sustainability-esg-and-gender-solutions-at-ifc-explains-sustainable-financing-opportunities-for-cemac-economies-interview
The Bank of Central African States (Beac) recently announced it has officially joined the Sustainable Banking and Finance Network (SBFN). This move aims...

Adamaoua produces 70% of Cameroon's honey (study)

adamaoua-produces-70-of-cameroon-s-honey-study
Beekeepers in the Adamaoua region account for almost 70% of the national honey production, according to the World Bank-financed Livestock Development...

Gimac records nearly CFA400bn in transactions in 2022, 73% via mobile money

gimac-records-nearly-cfa400bn-in-transactions-in-2022-73-via-mobile-money
The Interbank Electronic Banking Group of Central Africa (Gimac) said it recorded 10 million transactions for a cumulative value of CFA395 billion in...

