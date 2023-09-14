logoBC
14 September 2023
Douala to host a Cameroon-Turkey business forum next October 3-4

(Business in Cameroon) - Cameroon and Turkey are stepping up efforts to boost their bilateral economic ties. As part of this plan, a business forum gathering entrepreneurs from both countries will be held next October 3-4 in Douala. The information was disclosed on September 8, 2023, following a meeting between the Trade Minister, Luc Magloire Mbarga Atangana, and a delegation from the Turkish and Cameroonian Businessmen’s Association (Turcaba), which is organizing the forum.

"President Erdogan instructs us to establish win-win partnerships with Africa. We have been to several African countries, and after this event, we will go to Tanzania to organize a similar event," said Tuna Ozel, Commercial Counselor at the Turkish Embassy in Cameroon.

According to the organizers, this forum will see the participation of at least 25 Turkish companies, active in diverse sectors including construction, chemical industry, and steel production, among others. "We hope that this meeting will lead to joint ventures and local investments," said Fabrice Funiba, President of Turcaba.

