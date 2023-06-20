logoBC
Yaoundé - 20 June 2023 -
Public management

Qatar Wants to Expand its Presence in Cameroon

Qatar Wants to Expand its Presence in Cameroon
  • Comments   -   Saturday, 17 June 2023 03:20

(Business in Cameroon) - The Cameroonian Minister of Trade, Luc Atangana, received Qatar’s Ambassador to Cameroon on June 14, 2023. The Middle-Eastern official expressed his country’s interest in boosting commercial and economic cooperation with Cameroon. "We plan to come to this large market located in the heart of Central Africa. (...) We appreciate the unique nature of the Cameroonian market in the sub-region," he declared.

The two men talked about the possibility of setting up a common business platform between the two countries."We can collaborate with this platform, which opens a door for our businessmen. We are well-equipped in terms of banking and finance. Starting tomorrow, I will inform our company executives about the investment opportunities that Cameroon offers," the Qatari said after the meeting.

The visit of the Abuja-based Qatari takes place a few months after a delegation of Qatari and Emirati investors came to Cameroon. The investors met with Louis Paul Motaze, the Minister of Finance. On the occasion, they mentioned their interest in investing in the country, in the mining, agriculture, textiles, and industry sectors specifically. 

For now, economic cooperation between Cameroon and Qatar remains stagnant. However, this Gulf emirate recently made a direct investment in Cameroon. Indeed, in early 2021, Kasada Capital Management, an investment vehicle dedicated to the sub-Saharan Africa hospitality sector and controlled by the Qatari group Katara Hospitality, announced the purchase of a group of eight hotels in Cameroon, Côte d'Ivoire, and Senegal from the Accor group. Also, the Ibis Hotel of Douala, Cameroon’s economic capital, is involved in this transaction, which is Qatar's very first investment in the country.

BRM

back to top

Viva Tech 2023: Cameroonian Startup Waspito Wins Africa Tech Awards in Paris

viva-tech-2023-cameroonian-startup-waspito-wins-africa-tech-awards-in-paris
On June 15, 2023, Cameroonian startup Waspito won the Africa Tech Awards, in the Health Tech category. The news was announced by Viva Technology and the...

Port of Douala Claims Its Partnership with Port of Antwerp Is The Most Beneficial

port-of-douala-claims-its-partnership-with-port-of-antwerp-is-the-most-beneficial
The partnership with the Dutch port of Antwerp is the most beneficial that the port of Douala has. This was stated by the Douala Autonomous Port (PAD),...

Public Finance: Cameroon Lands $18M Funding Deal with African Development Fund

public-finance-cameroon-lands-18m-funding-deal-with-african-development-fund
Earlier this month, Cameroon sealed an $18 million funding deal with African Development Fund (ADF). According to the Ministry of Economy, the...

Siphoning of Cocoa to Nigeria Costs Cameroon CFA70 Billion During Ongoing Campaign, Estimates Reveal

siphoning-of-cocoa-to-nigeria-costs-cameroon-cfa70-billion-during-ongoing-campaign-estimates-reveal
So far into the 2022-2023 cocoa campaign set to end on August 1, Cameroon estimates CFA70 billion losses due to the fraudulent exports of its cocoa to...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n110: April 2022

Covid-19, war in Europe: Some Cameroonian firms will suffer

Albert Zeufack: “Today, the most important market is in Asia”


Investir au Cameroun n120: Avril 2022

Covid-19, guerre en Europe : des entreprises camerounaises vont souffrir

Albert Zeufack: « Le marché le plus important aujourd’hui, c’est l’Asie »