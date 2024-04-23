camtel-seeks-legal-advocates-nationwide-to-safeguard-corporate-interests

(Business in Cameroon) - Cameroon’s incumbent operator Camtel issued a call for applications on April 19 to recruit six lawyers and six law firms across the nation's ten regions to safeguard its interests. The announcement was made in two notices of expression of interest signed on the same day by CEO Judith Yah Sunday.

"Camtel aims to acquire qualified experts capable of addressing the various challenges ahead. Specifically on the legal front, mastering existing regulations and procedures, both domestically and internationally, prompts top management to enlist lawyers and legal advisors equipped to adequately defend the company's interests in a highly competitive environment," the company explained.

The selected lawyers and legal advisors will be tasked with issuing legal opinions, representing the company in courts and arbitration bodies, safeguarding the company's trademarks with the African Intellectual Property Organization (OAPI), and assisting the Legal Affairs and Regulation Department (DAJR) during negotiations with international organizations, government agencies, and public enterprises. Cameroonian law firms with proven track records in advocacy have until May 6 to submit their applications. Those selected will have 24 months to fulfill the obligations outlined in this call for applications.

This recruitment drive aims to bolster the legal services of the state-owned telecom company, which faces stiff competition from private operators Orange and MTN. According to the report on the status of public enterprises as of December 31, 2022, Camtel's market share in the mobile network remains marginal (1.5% of total revenue). Despite this, the public operator has held three concession agreements since 2020 for establishing and operating fixed, mobile, and transport communications networks. Camtel is also the sole public telecom operator with exclusive rights to the country's fiber optic infrastructure.