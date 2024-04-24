cameroon-govt-cracks-down-on-rice-merchants-defying-price-regulations

(Business in Cameroon) - The Ministry of Commerce has been on the hunt for merchants found guilty of not adhering to the new approved prices for rice. Official sources report that this operation has already led to the seizure of nearly 1,000 bags of rice: over 500 in the capital, Yaoundé, and over 300 in Bafoussam, the regional capital of the West. Several shops have also been shut down, primarily in the capital. These seizures come in the wake of a decrease in rice prices.

On April 11, Minister Luc Magloire Mbarga Atangana announced a "significant reduction" in rice prices for the final consumer. The reduction concerns the price of a 50kg bag of Indian, Thai, and Pakistani broken rice sold on the local market. The government official stated that this price decrease follows the arrival of the first shipments resulting from a special quota of 190,000 tons of rice negotiated with the Indian government. He further stated that he had given "specific instructions" to the teams responsible for enforcing the new tariffs on the ground, in the interest of consumers.

Despite the measure being in effect since April 12, some merchants are accused of selling 50 kg bags at prices higher than the revised tariffs, citing the need to sell off their existing stocks. However, the Ministry of Commerce is determined to track down all those who do not comply with the new tariffs, especially during this time of inflation when the government is striving to mitigate the effects on consumers by regulating the prices of essential commodities. Luc Magloire Mbarga Atangana warns that these field operations will intensify "to bring all businesses that do not comply with these measures into line." Consumers are also encouraged to report any instances of abuse or fraudulent practices to the ministry's services via the toll-free number 1502.

As a reminder, India has suspended its exports of non-basmati and broken white rice since July 2023 to give priority to its domestic market and avoid the risk of food shortages or inflation. Last October, the Asian country exceptionally granted an import quota of 190,000 tons to Cameroon. To ensure the availability and accessibility of this staple food for the population, and especially to control the price of this product in the local market to combat speculation, the government authorized the duty-free importation of these 190,000 tons of Indian rice. According to authorities, the objective is to establish a security stock to cover the needs of the local market and avoid any shortage or disruption in the supply of this cereal in the country.