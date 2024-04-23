Jean-Pierre Champeaux, The sugar distribution giant

(Business in Cameroon) - On October 18, 2022, Jean-Pierre Champeaux assumed the role of head of Société sucrière du Cameroun (Sosucam), a local branch of the Somdiaa group. This agribusiness conglomerate was acquired by the Castel group from the Vilgrain family a few years prior. Champeaux, who previously served as the General Manager of Sucaf Côte d’Ivoire (Sosucam’s sister company in Abidjan), is now responsible for providing 70% of the sugar consumed in Cameroon, catering to both companies and households.

Sosucam, a leader in the Cameroonian sugar market, was established in 1965. It is predominantly owned by a French group (74%), with the State of Cameroon holding a 26% stake. The company asserts that it supports 8,000 direct and indirect jobs, with an annual payroll of XAF14 billion. Despite its strategic position in the market, Sosucam struggles to meet the national demand for sugar, estimated at around 300,000 tons. This shortfall often necessitates the state to authorize imports to meet the demand.