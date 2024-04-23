Vincent LEROUX, The Chief Energy Officer

(Business in Cameroon) - Set to be operational by December 2024, the Nachtigal hydroelectric dam, currently under construction in Cameroon’s Central region, promises to bolster the nation’s power grid with an additional 420 MW of electricity. This monumental task is being spearheaded by Vincent Leroux, who assumed the role of CEO of Nachtigal Hydro Power Company (NHPC) in March 2021. The NHPC, a joint venture responsible for this project, is set to provide Cameroon with its most substantial electricity production infrastructure under Leroux’s leadership, succeeding Augusto Soares Dos Reis who became CEO on September 1, 2018.

With an investment of approximately XAF800 billion, this single facility is projected to augment the nation’s existing capacity by a significant 30%. The Nachtigal dam, complemented by a 225 KV transmission line spanning 50 km, symbolizes the dawn of a new era in Cameroon’s electricity landscape. The construction of this infrastructure has sparked hope among Cameroonian authorities to not only bridge the nation’s energy deficit but also to position the country as an electricity exporter in the sub-region.