SHINWINSOH BOMA DONATUS, Chief Investment Facilitator

(Business in Cameroon) - In the wake of the passing of Director-General Marthe Angeline Mindja on December 29, 2023, Shinwinsoh Boma Donatus has stepped in as the interim Director-General of the Investment Promotion Agency (API). Donatus now carries the mantle of promoting Cameroon as a top-tier investment destination. His specific mandate is to enforce the 2013 law (updated in 2017) that offers incentives for private investment in Cameroon—an essential role considering the government’s recent pivot towards an import-substitution policy.

Data unveiled by the API in February 2023 at the Africa CEO Forum, which spotlighted investment opportunities in Cameroon, revealed that the 2013 law facilitated nearly XAF1,000 billion in investments in Cameroon from 2014 to 2019. However, this assessment only accounts for 33% of the 302 agreements already in place. The API underscores that the actual startup rate for projects under these agreements typically averages around 40%.