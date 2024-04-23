Edwin Nuvaga Fongod, The Record-Breaking Customs Revenue Collector

(Business in Cameroon) - Fongod Edwin Nuvaga has been at the helm of Cameroon's customs service since December 2015, taking over from Minette Libom Li Likeng, who was appointed Minister of Posts and Telecommunications in October that year. In the 2023 fiscal year, Nuvaga and his team achieved a milestone in tax revenue collection. For the first time in Cameroon's public finance history, revenues surpassed XAF1 trillion, ending the year at XAF1.0198 trillion. This accomplishment was made despite the growing implementation of Economic Partnership Agreements (EPAs) with the European Union, which led to the removal of customs tariffs on numerous products.

The cornerstone of this achievement has been the thorough digitalization of customs procedures. This was aimed at ensuring and simplifying the payment of customs duties and bolstering the security of the national economic space. Initiatives like Halcomi (Stop Illicit Trade) have played a significant role in recent years, effectively deterring fraudsters and smugglers. Under Nuvaga’s leadership, there has been an increase in seizures of illicit substances at the country's airports, thanks to the formation of dedicated control teams, backed by development partners.