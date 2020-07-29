Dieudonné BOUGNE, The oil retailer dives into the mining industry

(Business in Cameroon) - On December 13, 2019, the Cameroonian State signed with G-Stones resources an investment convention for the exploitation of the Akom II iron ore deposit in the southern part of the country. Through the deal, Dieudonné Bougne, CEO of the firm, should become one of the very first economic operators to venture into the industrial mining sector in Cameroon. In detail, the project also involves building a steel complex in Fifinda, still in the south.

The investments in the mining sector diversify the assets of the Bocom group, the empire founded and managed by Bougne, which G-Stones resources are a part of. In addition to the latter, the former docker who became one of the biggest importers of Chinese products also sells finished petroleum products, recycles industrial waste, makes eco-friendly roofs, and has assets in the transport and hospitality (B&B Investments) sectors...