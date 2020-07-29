Éric FRIEND, He aims for a national economy running at full throttle!

(Business in Cameroon) - He runs Gaz du Cameroun (GDC), the country's first gas products supplier and subsidiary of UK-listed Victoria oil and gas plc. Before that, however, Friend managed many projects in various countries including Kazakhstan, the United Kingdom, Australia, Côte d'Ivoire, and now Cameroon. For some years, the GDC has been supplying gas to industrial companies within Douala. The companies which receive the gas through the GDC’s extensive pipeline network use the resource for various purposes such as powering their turbines.

Less than five years after spudding its first wells in the country, Gaz du Cameroun has won over more than 25 industrial customers in Douala. Also, the energy company has already injected over $245 million in the Logbaba project that includes two wells, production facilities, and a pipeline network.