Pierre ZUMBACH, Father of the PROMOTE business fair

(Business in Cameroon) - In Cameroon, Pierre Zumbach's name is associated with various economic forums, the most prestigious of which is the International Exhibition for Enterprises, SMEs, and Partnership - commonly known as PROMOTE. Zumbach is also behind YaFe, (Yaoundé en fête) and more recently the international fair PmExchange.

While only a few people know it, the Genevan who studied economics and social sciences was a major champion of social education in Switzerland in his younger days. .

PROMOTE, which he has been organizing for the Cameroonian government for several years, closely aligns with his desire to foster interactions between businesspeople from different parts of the world. Over the years, this fair has become a real business carrefour where new business opportunities are born.